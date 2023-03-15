FG Demands Full Investigation Into Death Of Nigerian Lady In Ethiopian Prison

Published:

The Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia will demand full investigation into the circumstances that led to the death.of a Nigerian , Chizoba Favor Eze ,in Ethiopian Prison.

Reacting to the reported death of Chizobia Eze, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said the Commission is in contact with the Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia and the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident will be thoroughly looked into.

She expressed concern over the reported conditions of some Nigerians, serving various jail terms in Ethiopia, most of whom were drug related.

She also said the Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia has proposed an MOU from the Nigerian Correctional Service on transfer of sentenced persons to Nigeria with the Ethiopian authorities to complete their respective jail terms in Nigeria, and are awaiting a response from Ethiopia , adding that though Ethiopia had granted an amnesty to Nigerian Prisoners in 2019 , a number of them still found their way back to the country and allegedly still committed the same drug related crimes and were re- arrested.

The NIDCOM boss sent her deepest condolences to the family of Chizoba, who was said to have died in Kaliti Prison , Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday March 12, 2023 following an alleged physical aggression.

