Ranking The Best MCU Movies To Date

As a die-hard Marvel fan, ranking the best Marvel movies of all time is not an easy task. With over 20 films and counting, it's hard to determine which ones stand out the most

. But after careful consideration and lots of re-watching, here are the top Marvel movies in all its phases, with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever taking the number one spot.





1. Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

It's no surprise that Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever tops the list. The first Black Panther movie was a cultural phenomenon, breaking box office records and making history as the first superhero film to feature a predominantly Black cast. With the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the sequel gracefully honors his legacy and explores the rich and vibrant world of Wakanda. As new villains emerge and the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands, Wakanda continues to play a major role in the superheroverse.





2. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 10 years of Marvel movies and was the highest-grossing film of all time until it was dethroned by Avatar. The film brought together all our favorite superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Hulk, to defeat the evil Thanos and restore balance to the universe. It was a cinematic event like no other and left fans with a rollercoaster of emotions.





3. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is often regarded as one of the best Marvel movies ever made. The film is a political thriller that explores themes of government surveillance and corruption. It also introduced us to the iconic character of the Winter Soldier, who would go on to play a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.





4. Guardians of the Galaxy

When Guardians of the Galaxy was first announced, many were skeptical about a group of relatively unknown characters taking center stage in a Marvel movie. But the film proved everyone wrong and became an instant classic. The movie has a unique tone, combining humor, action, and heart to create a truly entertaining experience. It also introduced us to some of the most beloved characters in the MCU, including Star-Lord, Gamora, and Groot.





5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Although not technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a must-watch for any Marvel fan. The animated film features a diverse cast of Spider-people from different dimensions and is a love letter to all things Spider-Man. The movie is visually stunning, with a unique animation style that sets it apart from other superhero films.





6. Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok is a departure from the previous two Thor films and takes a more comedic approach to the character. The film is a hilarious and action-packed ride that features some of the most iconic moments in the MCU, including Thor's gladiator fight with the Hulk and the introduction of Valkyrie. The film also features a memorable performance from Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.





7. Iron Man

Iron Man is where it all began for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film introduced us to Tony Stark, a billionaire genius who becomes a superhero after building a suit of armor. The movie set the tone for the rest of the MCU, with its blend of humor, action, and heart. It also launched the career of Robert Downey Jr., who would go on to become the face of the franchise.





8. Ant-Man

Ant-Man was a bit of an underdog when it was released in 2015. It was the first film in the MCU that did not feature a well-known superhero and starred Paul Rudd, who was primarily known for his comedic roles. However, Ant-Man turned out to be a refreshing and entertaining addition to the MCU.





One of the standout features of Ant-Man is its unique visual style. The film utilized special effects to create a world that looks like it was shot from a miniature perspective. The action sequences were also creatively designed, making use of Ant-Man's ability to shrink and grow in size.





9. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange was released in 2016 and introduced audiences to the mystical side of the MCU. Its mind-bending visuals were definitely a stand-out. The film utilized special effects to create a world that is both awe-inspiring and trippy. The action sequences were also creatively designed, making use of the characters' abilities to manipulate reality.





Doctor Strange also featured an outstanding cast, with Cumberbatch and Swinton delivering standout performances. The film also introduced Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, who would become a significant player in the future of the MCU.





10. Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War was a revolutionary MCU movie when it was released in 2016. The film was the culmination of the Captain America trilogy, but it also introduced new characters and storylines that would shape the future of the MCU. The film's central conflict, between Iron Man and Captain America, was a bold move that set it apart from other superhero movies. It also featured some of the best action sequences in the MCU, including the airport battle scene, which was a fan favorite