Presidential Election Result : PDP Governors To Protest At INEC Today

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, will on Monday (today) lead some governors elected on the platform of the party on a protest march to the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters, Abuja, over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The development has, however, sparked apprehension in the Federal Capital Territory as residents feared the march may result in violence following the anger over the conduct and outcome of the polls.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State are expected to participate in the march scheduled to take off by 10am from the PDP headquarters, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

The electoral commission had Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, the winner of the election after scoring a total of 8, 794, 726 votes, representing 25 per cent of the total votes cast in 30 states.

In separate press conferences, however, the PDP and Labour party rejected the outcome of the election, with both laying claims to victory and vowing to challenge the result

