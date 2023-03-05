Domestic Worker Cuts Off Woman’s Genitals For Money Rituals In Anambra

Published:





A domestic help, identified as Onyebuchi Ezeh, has cut off the genitals of a 72-year-old woman, including other parts of her body in an attempt to use it for money ritual purposes.

The incident happened in Umunze, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday.

It was gathred that the victim was rescued by neighbours who later took her to the hospital after she raised the alarm.

The suspect, who was later caught confessed that he and some others at large, committed the act on the instruction of a native doctor, who had promised to make them rich if they brought the required organs.

The media assistant to the commissioner for women affairs and social welfare, Miss Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday.

Ikeanyionwu said the victim was currently recuperating at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, where the commissioner, Mrs Ify Obinabo had visited her.

Ikeanyionwu said, “The incident was discovered after the survivor raised the alarm on Thursday. One of her workers alongside two other men stampeded her in her house and cut off her genital organs including nipple, ear, fingers among others.

“The culprit by name Onyebuchi Ezeh who was later caught, confessed that they were sent by a native doctor to get the needed organs of the 72-year-old woman in order to become billionaires.

“The suspect hails from Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, and usually helps the victim in cutting palm-trees. He was said to have explained that they embarked on the act because they wanted to get rich according to the assurances of the native doctor.”

She also said the commissioner expressed sadness over the development, while assuring the victim that other persons involved in the crime would also be apprehended and charged to court.

According to her, the suspect is currently at the State Criminal Investigative Department of the Anambra State Police Command, Awka and will soon be arraigned before the Children and Gender Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka, soon.

