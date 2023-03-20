PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori Wins Delta Guber Election , Thanks Deltans ( Full Statement)

Published:

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been declared winner of the governorship election in Delta State by the Independent National Electoral Commission

Sheriff won 21 out of the 25 local government areas collated in the state to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Sheriff polled 360,234 votes, Omo-Agege polled 240,229, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate got 11,029 votes





HIS THANK YOU STATEMENT TO DELTANS

My Dear Good People of Delta State,

To the glory of God, today, I was declared the winner of the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). What an enormous privilege and honour it is to be entrusted with the government of this great State. Indeed, words are not enough to describe my joy and gratitude at being massively elected by you to serve as your Governor in the next four years. I am deeply humbled by your faith and vote of confidence in me.

2. First, I would like to dedicate this victory to the Almighty God because power, as we know, belongs to God. The Holy Bible declares that “He removes kings and raises up kings” (Daniel 2:21). Indeed, “it is not of him who wills, nor of him who runs, but of God who shows mercy” (Romans 9:16).

3. This victory is a remarkable mandate for my party because it affirms that you believe and understand that the right foundations have been laid by the current administration to build a Stronger and more prosperous Delta State. I celebrate His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his groundbreaking strides in human capital development, infrastructural renewal, and peacebuilding. Mine is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes.

4. I have learned many things in the last six and a half years as Speaker of the State House of Assembly. One of them is that I have learned the importance of setting the priorities of government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursuing them with relentless zeal. I certainly believe that my rich experiences in the Executive and Legislative arms of government put me in good stead to provide good governance to our people. My goal remains to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for all.

5. I congratulate those who have been elected to the State House of Assembly. Irrespective of your political affiliation. I look forward to partnering with you to Advance Delta State to the next level of growth and development.

6. Let me also appreciate my opponents in the election for a very robust campaign and hard-fought electoral battle. I think I speak the minds of many Nigerians when I say that this electioneering process has been the most tasking, demanding, and draining so far in the current democratic dispensation. But it was worth it all. Candidates now know that they must be creative, resourceful, and credible to win the confidence and support of the electorate. With the election over, I look forward to whatever ideas and advice my former opponents may have in helping to move our State forward.

7. Finally, to all of you Deltans, I celebrate you as the heroes of this campaign. I invite you to join me to work together for the greater good of the State that we all love and want to see become the standard of excellence. I believe our differences are nothing compared to what we can achieve together.





8. Let's do M.O.R.E.





9. God bless Delta State.





10. God bless us all.

Signed:





Rt. Hon.( Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori JP FICMC FNIM

Governor-Elect

Delta State





20th March, 2023









