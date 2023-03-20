Governor Adeleke Congratulates Makinde On His Re-Election

Published:

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on his re-election at the Saturday's state election.

In a statement he personally signed, Governor Adeleke described the outcome of the election as a strong vote of confidence in the performance of Governor Makinde in the last four or so years.

"I congratulate my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde on his re- election at the polls. Residents of Oyo State have reaffirmed their faith and confidence in his performance. They have confirmed the rapid development of Oyo state under the able leadership of my brother, Seyi Makindes.

"On behalf of the people and government of Osun state, I extend our warm felicitation to Governor Makinde. I look forward to years of partnership and collaboration between our two states on inter-state infrastructures among others", Governor Adeleke stated.

He described Oyo and Osun states as siamese twins, calling for closer partnership in economic and social affairs between the two states.





