PDP Suspends National Chairman Ayu

Published:

The National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu has been suspended by Igyorov ward EXCO, his council ward.

His suspension was read by Igyorov PDP ward Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum after the EXCO of the party at the wars level met and reviewed the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections which found him guilty of anti-party activities during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.





Ayu's suspension is coming on the heels of accusations that the PDP National Chairman worked for the All Progressive Congress victory during the March 18, 2023 election held in the State.





Share This