Basketmouth Invited My Wife To His Wedding, Ignored Me ..Comedian AY

Comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called, AY Comedian has shared more insights into his 17-year beef with his colleague, Basketmouth.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, AY said his wife was invited to Basketmouth's wedding but his name was missing on the guest list.

He said, “ “Do you know that I attended Basketmouth’s wedding when all these things were going on at the time? I was at the wedding, they looked at the list of guests, wife’s name was on the list, my name no dey list. I wasn’t qualified to enter the wedding.

“I was looking at my wife, my wife dey look her husband and she was like okay, let’s be going home since you no qualify to enter."

Speaking on his efforts to end the beef, AY said, Every opportunity - maybe the wife gives birth, I’d go with my own wife or maybe something is going on - I kept doing everything.

“Long story short, one day Basketmouth was in the club with a glass of drink so I walked up to my guy. I said, ‘Bright Okpocha. (He’s my senior colleague but my junior in real life), how far my guy.’

“So we got talking. So I said to my friend, ‘You see God has blessed us. You have a house in Lekki, I have a house. You have a child, I have a child, God has blessed us. This thing that happened in 2006, guy drop am.’

“And my dear colleague looked at me eyeball to eyeball and said, ‘I’m a beast, I don’t forgive.’”





