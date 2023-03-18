Nollywood Actress Flees As Thugs Overrun Lagos Polling Unit

Published:

Chioma Akpotha, Nollywood actress, has cried out in fear after being attacked at her polling unit in Lagos.

Akpotha, who did an Instagram live recording, said she was manhandled by the thugs.

The actress, who ran to some soldiers, said she was done with accreditation and was about voting when strange looking men invaded the polling unit around Victoria Garden City in Lagos.

“They destroyed my side mirror, hit my car. I don’t even know the extent of damage to the car, but I just ran out for my life because they wanted to stab me and all that. Thank God I came with some people to help me.”

She pleaded with soldiers who followed her to the polling unit where many persons were seen outside as the voting area was deserted.

CKN News had reported how suspected thugs were captured on camera threatening voters in Lagos.

In a footage, about eight young men were seen on a deserted street, warning intending voters to either cast their ballots for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or remain indoors.

“If you no fit vote APC, no come outside oo. This one no be like last time oo,” one of them was heard saying in pidgin.

