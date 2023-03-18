INEC Officials, VGC Residents Bicker Over Site Of Polling Booths

Published:

Residents of highbrow VGC Estate today were at loggerheads over the sites of polling booths meant for the area

The officials refused to enter the estate to conduct the election as usual

This necessitated a delay in the commencement of the election

As at the time of going to CKN News could not ascertained if the issue has been resolved

But this was a message issued by the Resident Association on the incident earlier on

Good morning Residents

This is a brief on happenings with regards to this mornings elections in VGC

Below are highlights

The INEC return officer for Etiosa met with the VGC mgt , EXCO and security committee and complained about

1. Harassment of their staff

2. Late voting which occurred during the presidential elections





Based on these experiences INEC decided to move the polling units outside





VGC EXCO thus requested for an official letter detailing this change to be shared with VGC residents , however INEC could not provide this.





The EXCO was requested to provide the following and which was done

1. Generic code for ease of access for INEC officials - sent

2. Provide floor- sent





The EXCO ensured all requests from INEC were met.





At the moment, the EXCO is writing an undertaking to commit that there would be no harassment of the INEC officials.





We hope to resolve this shortly





Thank you

for: VGCPORA

Share This