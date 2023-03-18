Saturday, 18 March 2023

INEC Officials, VGC Residents Bicker Over Site Of Polling Booths

Published: March 18, 2023


 Residents of highbrow VGC Estate today were at loggerheads over the sites of polling booths meant for the area 

The officials refused to enter the estate to conduct the election as usual 

This necessitated a delay in the commencement of the election 

As at the time of going to CKN News could not ascertained if the issue has been resolved 

But this was a message issued by the Resident Association on the incident earlier on 

Good morning Residents 

This is a brief on happenings with regards to this mornings elections in VGC

Below are highlights

The INEC return officer for Etiosa met with the VGC mgt , EXCO and security committee and complained about 

1. Harassment of their staff

2. Late voting which occurred during the presidential elections 


Based on these experiences INEC decided to move the polling units outside


VGC EXCO thus requested for an official letter detailing this change to be shared with VGC residents , however INEC could not provide this. 


The EXCO was requested to provide the following and which was done

1. Generic code for ease of access for INEC officials - sent

2. Provide floor- sent 


The EXCO ensured all requests from INEC were met. 


At the moment, the EXCO is writing an undertaking to commit that there would be no harassment of the INEC officials. 


We hope to resolve this shortly 


Thank you

for: VGCPORA


