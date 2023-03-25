No Plans To Impeach Governor Ikpeazu..Abia Assembly Members

Published:

The Abia State House of Assembly says there is no plans to impeach the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu from office.

Addressing the press after meeting with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the Governor's Lodge, Aba, the members of the State House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu dismissed the rumour making the rounds in the social media that the House was planning to impeach the Governor.

Adding their voices, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu and the Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke described the rumour as a figment of the imagination of the purveyors of the rumour. While also describing the rumour as a blatant lie from the pit of hell, the members said that the House is yet to even reconvene after the election recess and wondered why such rumours should be receiving attention.

They said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has done well in the State and the House is happy with him, hence , there is no need for any impeachment.

According to them, those carrying the rumour are only doing that to malign the State House of Assembly.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke particularly pointed out that, there is no way an impeachment can be carried out without his knowledge as the Minority Leader.

The Members of the Abia State House of Assembly numbering 13 further urged Abians to disregard the unfounded rumour while assuring that they would sustain their support to Governor Ikpeazu to enable him complete his tenure succesfully.





