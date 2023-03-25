Saturday, 25 March 2023

INEC Release Dates For Issuance Of Certificate Of Returns To Elected Govs , Deps and House Of Assembly Members

Published: March 25, 2023


 The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced dates for the issuance of Certificate Of  Return to all elected Governors , Deputy Governors and members of State Houses of Assembly 

INEC in a release obtained by CKN News on Saturday said March 29th , 30th and 31st have been marked out for the exercise 

It went further to explain that by the provisions of the 2022 electoral act , certificate of returns must be issued to elected individuals within 14 days and that the commission will abide by that 




