National Daily Newspaper Postpones Awards

Published:

The management of Paradigm Communications Limited wishes to convey to our esteemed guests and the general public that the National Daily Awards earlier scheduled to hold on March 23, 2023, in Lagos has been postponed.





The decision to postpone the event was as a result of developments beyond our immediate control. A new date for the Awards will be announced very soon.





Meanwhile, all the nominees and awardees remain as planned.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, emerged the Man of the Year for the National Daily Awards. IGP Usman Baba is to be honoured at the 2022 National Daily Awards on a new date that would be announced soon, alongside other eminent career and professional individuals, who include Nduka Obaigbena of ARISE Television/THSIDAY Newspaper, Ernest Ndukwe, Leo Stan Eke, Dambatta, and many others, that have distinguished themselves in their trade in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.





We regret all inconvenience this postponement might have caused our invited guests, recipients and the general public.





Thank you for your continued support and cooperation.

Signed

Sylvester Ebhodaghe

C.E.O/Editor-in-Chief

Share This