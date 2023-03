Published:

LP GUBER CANDIDATE GBADEBO RHODES VIVOUR MOTHER SPEAKS ON SATURDAY'S ELECTION

" My name is Mrs Rhodes Vivour, the mother of the incoming Governor ( Lagos State )

The election was compromised. I saw people being induced with money at the polling stations , they were asked to raise their ballot papers after voting to show which party they voted for after that they were giving cash

The police and security agents were there and did nothing about it "

