2023 Election:Nollywood Actor Desmond Elliot Wins 3rd Term

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Desmond Elliot as the winner of Surulere I State Constituency Election.

CKN News reports that the member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Surulere I State Constituency Election has won reelection to a third term.

The Returning Officer for the election, Dr. O. J. Fenuga, made the declaration in the early hours of Sunday.

That Elliott Olushola of APC having satisfied requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” Fenuga said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Elliott won with 17,837 votes in a landslide victory.

His nearest rival, Adebayo Bode of the Labour Party (LP), polled 7,822 votes, while Thomson Sulaimon of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) received 1,045 votes.





His Post





Thank you Surulere,





I commend the worthy effort given





by other candidates in orher parties:





Hon Thompson (PDP)

Mr Olumide Oworu (LP)

Mr Bode Adedayo (LP)





I’m glad for the youthful zest you put into the campaign





Please I am more than willing to work with you and share ideas on how to make our dear constituency a better place.





I pledge to give my utmost best at giving succor and relief to my constituents to the best of my Legislative ability





Thank you Thank you Thank you





Suru wa a lere ooo

Share This