Military Kill Notorious Bandit Kingpin

Ummaru Nagona, one of the notorious bandits terrorising residents of North West, has died in an encounter with the military.

During his reign, Nagona operated on the eastern part Sokoto, especially in villages of Isa and Sabon Birni local governments.

Commenting on the killing of the bandit, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, an Editor, who covered insecurity extensively, wrote, “I just received confirmation of the killing of the notorious bandit, Ummaru Nagona in an encounter with Nigerian Army. He was crushed along with his rider while by an artillery vehicle while being conveyed on a motorcycle on their way to respond to a military attacks on the gunmen’s camps around Kagara, east of Shinkafi (in Zamfara State).

“I met Ummaru Nagona on my visit to Bello Turji in December 2021. His looks belies his notoriety. Looks are deceptive!”

Abdulaziz’s award-winning documentary captured his encounter with the militant warlords, including Bello Turji.





The military is yet to comment on the killing of Nagona.





