Adamawa: Fintiri Leading Binani With 35,617 Votes After 20 Of 21 LGA Results

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently leading his closest rival, Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 35,617 votes.

This is according to the results from 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the state collation centre in Yola. The results from Fufure LGA are being awaited.





