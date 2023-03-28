Meet Father Of Over 550 Children ( World's Highest Sperm Donor )

Published:

A 41-year-old Dutch musician, Jonathan Jacob Meijer, is facing a court bid to persuade him to stop his obsessive sperm donation, despite claims that he has fathered hundreds of children around the world, DailyMail reports on Monday.

According to the Donorkind Foundation, which is suing him, he deceived hundreds of women worldwide and may have fathered nearly 550 children.

Meijer was blacklisted in 2017 after the Dutch Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology warned him that he had fathered 102 children through ten different clinics in the Netherlands.

According to the Dutch news website AD, he continued to donate abroad in Denmark and Ukraine, as well as offer his services through websites and social media.

Eva, the Dutch woman at the center of the court case, had a child with Meijer in 2018 and said the fact that he had fathered so many children made her feel "sick to her stomach."

She said, " If I had known he had already fathered more than 100 children I would never have chosen him.

"If I think about the consequences this could have for my child I am sick to my stomach.

"Many mothers have told him he needs to stop, but nothing helps. So going to court is the only option I have to protect my child."

