Domestic Worker To Die By Hanging For Killing Employer, Daughter In Lagos

Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay of the Ikeja High Court on Monday sentenced a domestic worker, Joseph Ogbu, to death by hanging for killing his employer, Ajoke John, 89, and her daughter, Oreoluwa, in Lagos State.

Justice Nicole-Clay held that the prosecution had sufficiently proven against the convict the three charges bordering on armed robbery and murder which contravened the provisions of sections 222 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

She said, “He killed Adejoke by strangling her and Oreoluwa by stabbing her to death as the defence did not raise an objection to the admissibility of the confessional statement, there is no doubt that the defendant confessed to the crimes.

“I have considered the evidence of the security guard, an Okada man, one Yahya Ibrahim, the house help and a police Inspector.

“The defendant could not give an explanation as to what he was doing with all the stolen items he was found with around 2am on the date he was arrested.

“The court is satisfied with the total evidence which established the guilt of the defendant.

“This court has found Joseph Ogbu guilty of these heinous crimes and you are hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your soul.”





NAN

