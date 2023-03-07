I've Started Shopping For A House Already In Abuja , Believing I'll Win The Election..Banky W

Published:

Nigerian singer cum politician, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has broken the silence on his election loss, stating that he planned to get an apartment in Abuja.

After the February 25 election, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency lost his bid to his Labour Party counterpart, Thaddeus Attah.

Sharing a video from a service on Monday via his Instagram page, Banky W unveiled what he planned to do if he had won the election.

He said, "This was to be our Thanksgiving service. After the election is over and we come and we are celebrating, thanking God. And I was going to give a short charge to say see what the Lord has done.

"And then we use that to build up your faith and give God some praise. Then we finish the service and I go to Abuja to start looking for apartment and office space."

