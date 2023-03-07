Anambra Commissioner Visits Whose Genital Organs Were Harvested By Houseboy

Published:

A 72 year old woman whose sexual organs were cut off and some harvested by her domestic worker has been rescued.

The survivor hails from Umunze, Orumba South Council Area of the State.

The ugly incident was discovered after the survivor raised alarm on Thursday when one of her workers alongside two other men stampeded her in her house and cut off her genital organs including nipple, ear, fingers among others.

It was gathered after one of the alleged culprit by name Onyebuchi Ezeh was caught, he was said to have confessed that they were sent by a native doctor to get the needed organs of the 72 year old in order to become billionaires.

The alleged culprit Onyebuchi Ezeh who is a native of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State said he usually helps in cutting palm-trees for the aged survivor and explained that they embarked on the dastardly act because they want to get rich according to the assurances of the native doctor.

Speaking when she visited the woman at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka where she's receiving medical attention, Hon. Obinabo expressed sadness over the development and assured that other persons involved in the crime would also be apprehended and charged to court.

She promised to work with the Police in making sure that justice is served and the perpetuators brought to book in the shortest possible time.

Onyebuchi Ezeh is currently at the State Criminal Investigative Department of the Anambra State Police Command Awka and will soon to be arraigned before the Children and Gender Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka.

