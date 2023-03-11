Hope Uzodinma Sacks Commissioner

Published:





The industrial action declared in Imo State by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) may have claimed its victim on the side of the state government.

On Saturday, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, sacked Chief Ford Ozumba, Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, with immediate effect.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma on Saturday said, “Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the immediate removal of Chief Ford Ozumba, the State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, from office.”

The two-paragraph statement titled, “Uzodimma removes Ford Ozumba, Commissioner for Labour and Productivity,” further said: “In a terse statement on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said, “Accordingly, His Excellency further directs that Chief Ozumba hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry with immediate effect.”

Though no reason was given for the sack, it was reliably gathered that it may not be unconnected with the rift between the NLC and Uzodimma.

The NLC had accused officials of the Uzodimma Government on Tuesday of disrupting its state congress and unleashing mayhem on workers exercising their rights to elect their leaders.

Subsequently, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) announced the shutdown of Owerri airport over the alleged attack by Imo State Government agents on members who were attending NLC state congress on Tuesday.

The announcement by the union followed a directive by the national leadership of the NLC.

Comrade Ocheme Aba, General Secretary of NUATE, in a letter dated March 8 informed the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos of the planned closure by midnight on Wednesday.

“In compliance with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress for total strike and shut down of Imo State over the militarisation and brutalisation of Congress members in Imo State, all aviation workers in Owerri Airport have been directed to shut down all services at the airport with effect from 12 midnight today 08/03/2023.

“This action shall disable normal operations at the airport, especially with regard to aircraft movement in and out of the airport,” the letter read.

Similarly, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) directed its members to shut down operations and withdraw their services effective from midnight Wednesday.

Also, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) directed its members to “ensure total shutdown of all services of NUPENG members in Imo State.”





