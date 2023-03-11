Cash Crunch: Popular Fresh FM Presenter Dies While Trekking To Station

Published:

A popular presenter with Ibadan-based private radio station, Fresh FM Nigeria, popularly known as Baba Bintin, has been reported dead after he slumped on his way to the radio station for his programme on Saturday morning.

As gathered the death of Baba Bintin was announced during a radio programme by the ace radio twins, Komolafe Olaiya and Olalomi Amole, Oyin Ado on Saturdays.

Earlier during the programme on Saturday morning, the duo spoke about the unusual lateness of the presenter to the studio but towards the end of the programme, the presenters announced that he died while trekking from Amuloko to Fresh FM at Challenge this morning (Saturday) with the hope of getting Point Of Sale, POS agent to get cash which he couldn't get

In an audio played on the radio, a man said they found him slumped on his way to the office and rushed him to the University College Hospital l, UCH, but died on getting to the hospital.

Baba Bintin who usually speaks Ijesha dialect and usually addressed as “Boda Olu” and “Uncle” by Komolafe was a comic presenter on Oyin Ado programme on Saturdays on the Radio Station to give updates on markets in the state.

Share This