Herdsmen Kill Over 50 Villagers In Benue Attacks

Published:

No fewer than 50 persons have been feared killed during a four-day attack by suspected herdsmen who invaded some communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the affected communities include Adam, Iyarinwa, Abamde Ityuluv, Waya Boagundu, Agura Ayaga and Azege areas in Turan Council Ward, Kwande LGA.

The immediate past Chairman of the LGA, Tertsua Yarkbewan, while speaking to journalists on the phone on Monday, said over 50 people were killed during the attacks by suspected herdsmen.

He said, “My people are being massacred like goats. What we have been hearing is that there are Fulani attacks, especially in Turan in the Kwande axis. Even places where there were no attacks before are witnessing attacks.

“Now, every day you hear that five or four people were killed, you cannot have the exact number of those that have been killed because some corpses are still in the bush and yet to be recovered. But looking at the number of people being killed in the past few days, I think the casualty figures should be over 50.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, when contacted, debunked the casualty figure.

She said, “They have not given me the report but it is not up to 50; the initial report they gave me there was a change of leadership of the division. The new DPO just reported last Friday and when I asked him to give me a situation report he said the area is calm now.”

Share This