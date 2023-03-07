Alleged Murder: Court Grants House Of Reps Leader N500m Bail, Bars Him From Kano Guber Election

Published:

A Federal High Court in Kano has granted N500 million bail to Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the House of Representatives.

Following the widespread violence that led to deaths and arson in Tudun Wada local government area of Kano during last week’s election, the police had arraigned Doguwa before a Magistrate’s Court on charges of arson and murder.

The lawmaker was arraigned for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, arson and illegal possession of firearms among others.

But counsel to the accused, Nureini Jimoh (SAN), applied for an exparte order before Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa to grant the accused bail based on alleged infringement of his fundamental human rights and absence of jurisdiction by the magistrate’s court that had remanded the accused.

Jimoh contended that since the accused was charged with culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearms, a Magistrate’s Court lacked jurisdictional power to remand Doguwa

Upon hearing the application, Justice Yunusa granted him bail with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

The Judge ordered that the suspect shall deposit his travel documents with the Court registry, which can be released upon request if needed for travel. The documents must be resubmitted upon return from the journey.

The Court further ruled that the lawmaker shall desist from visiting his constituency during the forthcoming gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections.

Share This