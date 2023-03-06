Guber Polls: INEC Heads To Court Of Appeal Over BVAS Re-Configuration

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today approach the Court of Appeal seeking to set aside an earlier ruling concerning the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other sensitive materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

A senior official of the commission, who pleaded not to be named said this at the weekend in Abuja.

This is coming on the heels of the Saturday’s INEC meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review the presidential and National Assembly elections as well as discuss the governorship and state assemblies elections slated for March 11.

“The commission as a law-abiding institution would seek the Court’s leave concerning the BVAS, they have to be re-configured polling units by polling units for the next election.

“We have to approach the court to grant us leave to do the re-configuration, as this cannot be done without the court order. The re-configuration must be done on time as it would be done manually and would be deployed to the designated PUs,” the official said.

There have been mixed reactions on the outcome of the elections, especially on the real time transmission of collated results from the BVAS to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (iReV).

