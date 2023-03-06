Breaking : Peter Obi Visits Lady Stabbed On Face During Presidential Election In Lagos

Published:

PETER OBI VISITS WOMAN STABBED ON FACE DURING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN LAGOS

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has visited a woman stabbed on the face by some political thugs in Surulere Lagos on 25th February 2023

Peter Obi wished Mrs Jennifer Efidi speedy recovery and thanked God for saving her life





The lady who said she was shocked and touched by the visit , expressed her gratitude and that of her family to Mr Obi

It would be recalled that the lady whose video went viral on social media came back to cast her vote despite her stab

This was his post on the visit

“Today, I visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi. She was attacked on 25th February in an attempt to stop her from voting, but she stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria's democracy.”

