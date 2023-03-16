EFCC Re-arraigns Businesswoman For Alleged N110m Fraud In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, re-arraigned one Portia Emilia for an alleged N110m fraud before Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.





Emilia was re-arraigned alongside her company, Savanah Crest Investment Limited, on an amended five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal, contrary to Section 411 and punishable under section 287 (5) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015; obtaining money and property by false pretence, contrary to Section 1(1)(2) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Fraud Offences Act 2006; Stealing, contrary to Section 280(1) (12)8(7), 285(1) and 278(1)b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011; and retaining stolen property, contrary to Section 328 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.





Emilia, who also took the plea of the company, pleaded "not guilty" to all the charges.





The prosecution counsel, F. Ofoma, informed the court that the prosecution would close its case, having called two witnesses, through whom several documentary evidence were tendered.





"The prosecution hereby applies to close its case," he said.





The defence counsel, J.J. Amodu, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him prepare for his case. "We also pray this Honourable Court to, upon the re-arraignment of the defendant, allow her to continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted by the court," he said.





The prayer of the defence was granted and the case adjourned till June 22, 2023 for defence.









