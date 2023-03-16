DSS Arrests Two Suspects Over Call For Violence In Kano

Published:





The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of two suspects for inciting violence in Kano State ahead of the governorship and states house of Assembly elections this Saturday.



The Service made the revelation in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Peter Afunanya, and made available to the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP).



The statement gave the names of the suspects as Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu, who were accused of “deliberately inciting violence in parts of Kano State.” It was also noted that the suspects had separately recorded messages, which they shared through various social media channels.



“In those potentially harmful messages, they specifically championed certain political interests and directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel, during the 18th March, 2023, Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.”



“As a result of this development, a particular political party in Kano has threatened to organise protest march in the metropolis as well as storm offices of some of the security agencies on March 16, 2023, in solidarity for the suspects.”



“While the Service alerts the public of this planned illegal action, it calls on the concerned party to shelve it forthwith or be ready to face the consequences.”



“The DSS assures that it will not idly watch as misguided persons or groups undermine the peace and security of the state.” “The leadership of the said party should rein in its members and urge them to desist from conduct capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Kano and its environs before, during, and after the scheduled election,” the statement clarifies.



Meanwhile, the Service is collaborating with sister security agencies to ensure that adequate security is provided for a successful electoral exercise.



Aside from Kano, the Service recently arrested similar subversive elements that threatened violence in other states of the Federation. It would be recalled that it had, on 8th March, 2023, enjoined politicians to engage constructively and shun violence, fake news, and hate speech.



While reiterating the call for political players to abide by the letters of the electoral act and guidelines, the DSS called on all and sundry to positively contribute to the sustenance of peace and democracy in Nigeria.



