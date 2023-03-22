Domitilla Movie Copyright: Actress Ann Njemanze Drags Zeb Ejiro To Court

Published:

Veteran filmmaker Zeb Ejiro and actress Ann Njemanze, are in court over the trademark of the movie title, Domitilla.

Domitilla was first produced in 1996 by Zeb Ejiro who got Ann Njemanze to play the titular character alongside other veteran actors.

More than twenty-five years down the line, Ann Njemanze is now suing Zeb Ejiro alongside Filmone Entertainment and Film Trybe Media over the soon to be released, ‘Domitilla: The Reboot’

Many industry enthusiasts are still baffled by Ann Njemanze's action and the motives behind it

