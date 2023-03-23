Breaking: PDP Peter Mbah Wins Enugu Governorship Race

Published:

After days of what appeared like a logjam over authenticity of election results from two local government areas, oil magnate, Peter Mbah, has won the last Saturday’s keenly contested governorship election in Enugu State.





Mbah, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 157,552 votes.





The Returning Officer made the formal declaration shortly after party agents have signed the election result sheets this Wednesday night.





