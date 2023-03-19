Delta Guber Poll :PDP Leads With 12 LGA’s, APC 2 ( Full Results Of 14 LGAs)

Published:

Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, maintained his early lead in 12 out of the 14 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the results from the 14 Local Government Areas announced by the State Collation Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, won in 12 local Government Areas, while the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege won in two local government areas.

The Collation began at 9am Sunday morning with the announcement of result from Aniocha North, where the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 8,938 to votes, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,386.

According to the results announced by Owuneri, the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela secured 1,883 votes. In Ika North-East, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 26,760 while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, secured APC 4,733 votes and Labour Party’s Ken Pela, polled 1,990.

In Ndokwa East, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP, got 10,146 votes and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 9,044 votes. Ken Pela of Labour Party polled 251 votes.

In the results that came in from Ika South, the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 15,283 votes, APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 6,790. In Patani, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, got 6,069 votes, while APC’s Senator Ovie Omo-Agege polled 4,743 votes, Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, scored 85.

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC won in the Udu local government area with 13,154, while the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 9,746 and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, polled 1,886.

In Sapele, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 12,090, APC’s Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 12,090 and the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela garnered 1,458.

The PDP Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 10,032 votes in Aniocha South, APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,622 and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, polled 5,107.

In Uvwie Local Government Area, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege got 12,389, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 9,776, while Labour secured 6,340.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 14,544 in Okpe Local Government Area, the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 8,679 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela garnered 1,155.

In Bomadi, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori garnered 12,340 votes, APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege polled 4,728 votes and LP’s Ken Pela, scored 100 votes.

Gubernatorial Candidate of PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 13,030 to beat the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grands Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru who scored 2,214 in his home local government area, Ethiope East, while the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege scored 11,600 votes.

In Oshimili North local government area, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 35,966, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 5,329 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela, polled 2,983.





In Warri South Local Government Area, gubernatorial Candidate of PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 15,299, APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 11,569 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela, secured 3,743.

Source :Vanguard

