Pastor Eno Umo of PDP has been announced Akwa Ibom Governor elect

This was announced by the Returning officer in Uyo

Pastor Umo defeated his closest rival of YPP with 356,348 votes

YPP candidate got 136, 262 votes

APC garnered 129, 602 votes

He won 29 out of the 31 Local Government areas of the state

More details later

