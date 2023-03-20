Breaking : NNPP Candidate Wins Kano State Gubernatorial Election

Published:

The candidate of the NNPP Kabir Yusuf has been declared as the winner of the Governorship election in Kano State

He pulled over One million votes to defeat his closest rival of APC

This was announced by the returning officer of the State Monday morning





More details

The candidate of NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf has emerged the winner of the Kano state gubernatorial election.

In the Final results announced by Returning Officer: Professor Ahmad Doko Ibrahim, Yusuf polled

1,019,602 while the candidate of APC, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna polled – 890,705 to come second.

Total valid votes: 1,977,872

Rejected votes: 27,092

Total votes cast: 2,084

Margin of victory: 128,897

