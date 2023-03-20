Breaking : NNPP Candidate Wins Kano State Gubernatorial Election

The candidate of the NNPP Kabir Yusuf has been declared as the winner of the Governorship election in Kano State
He pulled over One million votes to defeat his closest rival of APC
This was announced by the returning officer of the State Monday morning
More details
The candidate of NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf has emerged the winner of the Kano state gubernatorial election.
In the Final results announced by Returning Officer: Professor Ahmad Doko Ibrahim, Yusuf polled
1,019,602 while the candidate of APC, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna polled – 890,705 to come second.
Total valid votes: 1,977,872
Rejected votes: 27,092
Total votes cast: 2,084
Margin of victory: 128,897
0 comments: