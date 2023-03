Published:

DUSK TO DAWN CURFEW IMPOSED ON KANO STATE

Kano State Government have declared a dawn to dusk curfew across the State to forestall any breakdown of law and order over announcement of the result of the Gubernatorial election

All businesses, banks , markets, schools, public offices etc have been closed

CKN News could not gather at the time of this report how long the curfew will last

