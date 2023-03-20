Breaking : INEC Suspends Collation Of Results In Abia , Enugu Till Further Notice

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the collation of results in Abia and Enugu State

This was contained in a press statement issued by the electoral body on Monday

INEC stated that the skirmishes recorded at Obingwa LGA of Abia and two local government areas of Enugu State neccesited the postponement

It did not State when the collation will resume





Full Statement

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION

SUSPENSION OF FURTHER COLLATION OF GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS IN ABIA AND ENUGU STATES

The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023. Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area. Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.

Barr. Festus Okoye

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee

Monday 20th March 2023

