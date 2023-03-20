Breaking : INEC Suspends Collation Of Results In Abia , Enugu Till Further Notice

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the collation of results in Abia and Enugu State
This was contained in a press statement issued by the electoral body on Monday
INEC stated that the skirmishes recorded at Obingwa LGA of Abia and two local government areas of Enugu State neccesited the postponement
It did not State when the collation will resume
Full Statement
INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION
SUSPENSION OF FURTHER COLLATION OF GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS IN ABIA AND ENUGU STATES
The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023. Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.
It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area. Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.
Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.
We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.
Barr. Festus Okoye
National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee
Monday 20th March 2023
