Breaking: Guber Poll : APC Loses Plateau State To PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

The result declared by the INEC Presiding Officer, Musa Yusuf, after counting the votes scored by parties that participated in the election shows that Mutfwang had the highest votes beating the All Progressives Candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Recall that the PDP governorship candidate was reported to be taking an early lead as of 11 am when INEC resumed collations of results from the 17 local government areas of the state.

The State is currently under APC

Details later

