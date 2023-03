Published:





Alex otti of labour party has won Abia Governorship vote with 175,467 votes

His closest rival Okey Ahiwe of PDP polled 88,529 votes





Chief Emenike of APC garnered 24,091 votes





The returning officer for Abia State Prof Nnenna Oti , Vice Chancellor of FUTO announced the result in Umuahia on Wednesday





More details later

