Breaking: Abia Guber Poll Presiding Officer Arrives Collation Centre..Set To Announce Results

The Presiding Officer of the Abia State governorship election and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, has just arrived at the INEC collation centre to resume collation of the governorship election results.

She arrived at exactly 4:25 pm and assumed her seat at the high table.

Heads of security agencies and other stakeholders have been curiously awaiting her arrival for the resumption of the exercise originally scheduled for 4:00pm.





