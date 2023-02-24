Woman Delivered Of Quadruplets After 10 Years Wait , Seeks Support

A couple who waited for ten years have been delivered of a quadruplets in Lagos
They're appealing for support via this message recieved by CKN News
REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE OF YOUR OFFICE .
I write to inform your office that my wife was delivered of a quadruplet at the General Hospital, Ikorodu on Friday 17th February, 2023; after 10 years of waiting and looking forward for God's blessing.
I am a Civil Servant, Principal Technical Officer with Isolo Local Council Development Area with Oracle Number 90208.
I need the support of your office for sustenance and upkeep of the blessings of God through the intervention of the Lagos State Government at this joyous but challenging time. though, its divine blessing and favour as it is marvelous in our eyes.
I am earnestly anticipating your assistance as my meagre salary will not suffice to keep the children
Thank you.
Faniyi Julius Dayo
08023585909
07059630094
Account Number
Adetola Faniyi
5003931201
Standard Chartered Bank
