Woman Delivered Of Quadruplets After 10 Years Wait , Seeks Support

A couple who waited for ten years have been delivered of a quadruplets in Lagos

They're appealing for support via this message recieved by CKN News

REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE OF YOUR OFFICE .

I write to inform your office that my wife was delivered of a quadruplet at the General Hospital, Ikorodu on Friday 17th February, 2023; after 10 years of waiting and looking forward for God's blessing.

I am a Civil Servant, Principal Technical Officer with Isolo Local Council Development Area with Oracle Number 90208.





I need the support of your office for sustenance and upkeep of the blessings of God through the intervention of the Lagos State Government at this joyous but challenging time. though, its divine blessing and favour as it is marvelous in our eyes.

I am earnestly anticipating your assistance as my meagre salary will not suffice to keep the children

Thank you.

Faniyi Julius Dayo

08023585909

07059630094





Account Number

Adetola Faniyi

5003931201

Standard Chartered Bank

