We Will Ensure Peaceful Atmosphere For Election. .Emir Of Potiskum Tells Gen Saraso

The Emir of Potiskum, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya OON has stated that he will cooperate with relevant security organizations in his domain to ensure peaceful and conducive environment for conduct of the 2023 general elections. The Emir made the statement on Thursday 23 February 2023 while welcoming the Commander Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai to his Palace in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State.

HRH Alh Umaru also reiterated his belief that the security organizations in the State will uphold their constitutional duties and responsibilities. He further praised them for being professional and apolitical in their preparations for the forthcoming general elections in Yobe State. He also offered prayers for the well-being of the Commander and troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai.





Earlier, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai Major General Lander Saraso in his remaks noted that the visit is in line with his familiarization tour to Military Formation in Potiskum to boost their confidence towards discharging their roles in the forthcoming election and as well pay a courtesy call on the Emir in accordance with Nigerian Army Customs and Traditions.

General Saraso reiterated the Sector's commitment to providing a peaceful and conducive environment to the good people of Yobe State in conjunction with sister services and agencies in the State. He further called on all eligible citizens to come out and exercise their franchise by voting at the INEC designated polling units in the state without any fear of intimidation. He also assured the Emir that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with the police and other security agencies will deploy to provide security during the period of the elections.

He equally enjoined all citizens in the state to report any real or percieved threat to security or suspicious activity to the nearest military or police units for prompt action. He disclosed the following emergency hotlines for direct calls or text mesages for security related assisstance; 09116135889 and 08065682446.

In a related development, the Commander Sector 2 OPHK Major General Lander Saraso and entourage visited Forward Operation Base (FOB) Potiskum in continuation of his operational tour to Formations/Units under his command. The Sector Commander was briefed on the operational activities of the FOB by the Acting Commanding Officer Major SK Alkali. Thereafter, he inspected some equipments before addressing the troops including personnel of sister security services. He urged them to be discipline and courageous in combating therrorism and remain apolitical in their conducts through out the period of the election.





KENNEDY ANYANWU

Captain

Assistant Director Army Public Relations

Headquarters Sector 2

Operation HADIN KAI





