These were thousands of voters cards dumped somewhere in Anambra State and picked up by some Nigerians where it was dumped

They were brought to a radio station ( AUTHORITY FM ) in the State

It was gathered that the voters cards were mainly meant for Nnewi North

CKN News could not ascertain why such a large chunk of voters could be discarded by INEC

Several bags of same cards have been seen and recovered from many parts of Nigeria in the past few days to the General election





