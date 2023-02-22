Touch Your Dreams, Oborevwori Tells Matriculants Of DESOPADEC Skills Academy





The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has implored Matriculants of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy to strive hard to touch their dreams.





He specifically made it clear to them that they were living in the most advanced moments of the world today, where technology, exceptional and quality skills are dictating the pace of progress of individuals and nation.





The Governorship Candidate who spoke at the matriculation ceremony of the 4th Stream of DESOPADEC Skills Academy held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre Effurun on Tuesday 21st, February, 2023, said that; "Today, you have been given the platform and opportunity by the DESOPADEC Skills Academy to acquire relevant skills and knowledge to re-invent yourself and change the world with your skills and knowledge, because the world is yours to conquer. So, touch your dreams".





Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly also said that; "I want to therefore specially congratulate you for being selected from the thousands of youths who applied for this programme. I must add that you all are highly privileged to be admitted into the DESOPADEC Skills Academy. You must be reminded that this is a privilege and not a right. Therefore, as you begin this noble journey of acquiring new skill set, you must be focused and determined to prove yourself in your studies, both in theories and praticals to justify your admission into this prestigious Skills Academy".









Rt Hon Oborevwori who was the Chairman of the Matriculation ceremony also emphasized the high premium the State Governor, Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa places on skills acquisition programmes as exemplified at the state level by programmes as YAGEP, GEST among others, adding that; " It is within this context that I want to particularly thank the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh and his management team for the setting up and the smooth running of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy".













"Without second-guessing, DESOPADEC management mission with this programme is to complement what His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is doing at the state level, which is to empower our youths with cutting edge skills and create opportunities for serial entrepreneurs across board", he said.













The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh in his address said that; "It gives me great pleasure to address you on this occasion of the 4th Matriculation Ceremony of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy. At DESOPADEC we derive great joy in this programme because it is a platform for the mobilisation and galvanisation of our people into not just skilled, productive and economically independent persons, but an army of entrepreneurs and employers of labour who in their different clusters are already making a difference in the economic and commercial life of our communities".









He said that the DESOPADEC Skills Academy was adapted from the vision and commitment to human capital development of the State Governor and the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, His Excellency, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa CON, "by which Delta State, more than any other state in Nigeria, has retrained, equipped and empowered over 20,000 constituents in various vocations and entrepreneurship. Launched in 2020 in which we matriculated 157 trainees in the first batch, the programme has grown from strength to strength".