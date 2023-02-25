Saturday, 25 February 2023

Verdict 2023 : Peter Obi , Tinubu , Kwankwaso , Okowa Speak After Voting

Published: February 25, 2023


 

Verdict 2023 Update 

Peter Obi 

The candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi and his wife have voted at his polling booth in Agulu , Anambra State .

When asked for his comment on the election , he said he ll like to have a global view of the election before making his observation 

Bola Ahmed Tinubu 

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cast his vote at his polling station at Alausa area of Lagos State and he commended the election so far 

Rabiu Kwankwaso 

NNPP candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso just cast his vote in Kano State 

He commended the exercise so far.

He had no issue casting his vote 

Ifeanyi Okowa 

In Delta State , the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP Ifeanyi Okowa has also cast his vote 

Babajide Sanwoolu 

In Lagos State too , Governor Babajide Sanwoolu today cast his vote at Adeniji Adele area of the State 

Ibrahim Shettima 

APC Vice Presidential candidate Ibrahim Shettima from report reaching CKN News also have it that the former Borno State Governor was not able to cast his vote so far due to unavailability of INEC officials 

The exercise so far has been very people from report reaching CKN News from across the country

Report from Bauchi State have it that voting has not started in some parts of the State as at 12pm due to late delivery of electoral materials 


