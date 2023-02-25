Verdict 2023 : Peter Obi , Tinubu , Kwankwaso , Okowa Speak After Voting

Published:

Verdict 2023 Update

Peter Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi and his wife have voted at his polling booth in Agulu , Anambra State .

When asked for his comment on the election , he said he ll like to have a global view of the election before making his observation

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cast his vote at his polling station at Alausa area of Lagos State and he commended the election so far

Rabiu Kwankwaso

NNPP candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso just cast his vote in Kano State

He commended the exercise so far.

He had no issue casting his vote

Ifeanyi Okowa

In Delta State , the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP Ifeanyi Okowa has also cast his vote

Babajide Sanwoolu

In Lagos State too , Governor Babajide Sanwoolu today cast his vote at Adeniji Adele area of the State

Ibrahim Shettima

APC Vice Presidential candidate Ibrahim Shettima from report reaching CKN News also have it that the former Borno State Governor was not able to cast his vote so far due to unavailability of INEC officials

The exercise so far has been very people from report reaching CKN News from across the country

Report from Bauchi State have it that voting has not started in some parts of the State as at 12pm due to late delivery of electoral materials

