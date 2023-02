Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his votes for the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The number one citizen exercised his franchise at about 09:00 GMT at the Kofar Baru Polling Unit 003 of Sarkin Yara ‘A’ Ward of Daura, Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.





He did so in the company of his wife Aisha and personal aides.

