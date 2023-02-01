Supreme Court Sacks Bwacha As Taraba APC Governorship Candidate

Published:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday nullified the nomination of Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

A five-member panel led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun delivered the judgment on Wednesday.

A federal high court in Jalingo, Taraba state, first sacked Bwacha as the APC’s governorship candidate in September 2022 in a suit filed by David Sabo Kente, a governorship aspirant

The Supreme Court affirmed the verdict of the federal high court which held that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in Taraba State that produced Bwacha as governorship candidate.

