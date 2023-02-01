Kanu Complains Of Intense Ear Discomfort, Persistent Stomach Ache ... Family

Published:

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has raised the alarm, that the IPOB Leader had been complaining of intense ear discomfort, and persistent stomach ache.





Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel, who raised the alarm after visiting him at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of Security Services, DSS, where he is currently detained, said that the IPOB Leader also complained that the DSS had continued to deny him’ access to his medications.





There was a viral voice note last Saturday claiming that Kanu had been poisoned, and urging violence against the Federal Government.





But Kanu’s brother in a swift response, refuted the anonymous claims, urging members of the public to disregard them and not resort to any violence.





He said he hoped to meet with the IPOB Leader on Monday, January 30 to hear from him the true situation of his health.





Prince Emmanuel in a post on his Facebook page, expressed concern over the health condition of his brother.





The post read: ”On our routine visit to see the Alpha Male, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today at the DSS. I went in the company of Mike Ozekhome SAN.





“MNK complained of severe ear ache/discomfort which came about as a result of the intense torture meted out on him in Kenya before he was extraordinarily renditioned.





“He mentioned the DSS have consistently denied him all medical access to go for ear check up and possible surgery.





“He also mentioned the persistent stomach upset.”





In a separate post, Kanu’s brother expressed shock at the level of betrayal of the Biafra cause by some self-centered Igbo political elite.





He promised to disclose the identifies of the affected elite and their level of involvement.





“I was chilled to the marrow yesterday when I learnt our so called handful Igbo politicians, poisoned the hearts of elder Statesmen in Nigeria never to rally round or give IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ,the needed support.





“As always, nothing lasts forever. In the nearest time, their full names would be published with time and dates.”

