Superstar Traci Braxton Dies From Cancer

The singer, reality star and sister to Toni Braxton was only 50 years old.

Traci Braxton has reportedly passed away from cancer. She was 50.

Her husband, Kevin Surratt, told TMZ, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esop’hageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Traci appeared on the family’s reality show Braxton Family Values and is best known as an actress for her role on Sinners Wanted. She also appeared in There’s a Stranger in my House and Chaaw.

Traci is a sister to Toni, Towanda, and Trina Braxton. The family is also not new to trag’edy. Her niece, Lauren Braxton, died from a heroin and fentanyl overdose in 2019 at the age of 24.

Aside from Surratt, Traci leaves behind a child. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

