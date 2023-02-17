Court Bars PDP From Suspending Ortom, Disqualifying Him From Election

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has secured an interim injunction barring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending, expelling, or giving any form of punishment against him pending the determination of an interlocutory injunction filed before Justice A I. Ityomyiman of the High Court sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Ortom also secured an interim order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from taking any action against him in the forthcoming election where he is standing as the PDP candidate for the Benue North senatorial district, pending the determination of the same interlocutory injunction filed before Justice A I. Ityomyiman.

The injunction is coming at a time allegations of anti-party activities have been raised against him and members of the G5 governors for allegedly campaigning openly for an opposition presidential candidate other than the presidential flagbearer of the PDP Atiku Abubakar.

Share This