Years After Lucky Dube's Murder, Another Popular South African Artiste Is Shot Dead

The police in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernon ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.





Another person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard, was also wounded, while another unidentified person, who is understood to be a close friend of AKA,has been shot dead.





It is understood that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.





Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire on the rapper.





Several police sources confirmed that the rapper AKA had been shot dead.





The shooting happened just before 10pm

This is coming years after popular reggae artiste Lucky Dube was shot dead after a robbery incident

